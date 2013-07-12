FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cost cuts help Elisa's profit to beat expectations
July 12, 2013 / 5:50 AM / in 4 years

Cost cuts help Elisa's profit to beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 12 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom operator Elisa reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly operating profit after cost cuts helped it offset the impact of price competition among Europe’s mobile phone and internet service providers.

Elisa on Friday reported its second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were flat from a year earlier at 122 million euros ($159 million).

Analysts on average expected a fall to 117 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.7668 euros Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Mark Potter

