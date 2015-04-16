CORRECTED-Finland's Elisa reports better-than-expected Q1 profit

(Corrects offer for Anvia in paragraph 6 to 2,000 euros per share from 2 euros per share)

HELSINKI, April 16 (Reuters) - Finland’s largest mobile telecoms operator Elisa on Thursday said its quarterly core profit rose more than expected on the back of growing use of mobile data.

Elisa’s first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 129 million euros ($137 million) from 126 million a year ago, ahead of analysts’ average forecast of 127 million in a Reuters poll.

However, Elisa said its mobile client base fell by 47,000 during the quarter due to the removal of passive subscriptions as well as its falling pre-paid base.

Shares in the company were up 3.5 percent at 0820 GMT.

“As a whole, the numbers were somewhat better than expected ... But we will not change our sell rating for the overpriced stock,” Inderes Equity Research said in a note to investors.

On Wednesday, Elisa announced it would make a tender offer for the remaining shares of the country’s fourth-biggest operator Anvia, but Anvia considered the 2,000 euro per share offer too low. ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Reporting by Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl and Mark Pottre)