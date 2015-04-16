FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Finland's Elisa reports better-than-expected Q1 profit
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 16, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Finland's Elisa reports better-than-expected Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects offer for Anvia in paragraph 6 to 2,000 euros per share from 2 euros per share)

HELSINKI, April 16 (Reuters) - Finland’s largest mobile telecoms operator Elisa on Thursday said its quarterly core profit rose more than expected on the back of growing use of mobile data.

Elisa’s first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 129 million euros ($137 million) from 126 million a year ago, ahead of analysts’ average forecast of 127 million in a Reuters poll.

However, Elisa said its mobile client base fell by 47,000 during the quarter due to the removal of passive subscriptions as well as its falling pre-paid base.

Shares in the company were up 3.5 percent at 0820 GMT.

“As a whole, the numbers were somewhat better than expected ... But we will not change our sell rating for the overpriced stock,” Inderes Equity Research said in a note to investors.

On Wednesday, Elisa announced it would make a tender offer for the remaining shares of the country’s fourth-biggest operator Anvia, but Anvia considered the 2,000 euro per share offer too low. ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Reporting by Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl and Mark Pottre)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.