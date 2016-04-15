FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finnish telecoms provider Elisa beats Q1 market expectations
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 15, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Finnish telecoms provider Elisa beats Q1 market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 15 (Reuters) - Elisa on Friday reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter core operating profit, sending shares in Finland’s largest telecoms company up 3.5 percent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 137 million euros ($154 million) beat the 134 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

“Earnings improved as a result of the growth of mobile service revenue, including sales of faster subscriptions,” Chief Executive Veli-Matti Mattila told a news conference.

The company kept its outlook of flat profit growth for 2016, but analysts at Nordea and Inderes Equity Research said they expected Elisa to raise its guidance in the second half of the year.

The company has extended its tender offer to buy Anvia, Finland’s fourth-biggest operator, until April 22.

$1 = 0.8885 euros Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jussi Rosendahl and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.