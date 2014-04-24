FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Finnish mobile operator Elisa tops profit expectations
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 24, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Finnish mobile operator Elisa tops profit expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EBITDA 126 mln euros vs forecast 122 mln

* Repeats full-year guidance

* Shares up 3.5 pct (Adds analyst comment, share reaction)

HELSINKI, April 24 (Reuters) - Finnish mobile operator Elisa said its first-quarter core profit rose more than expected, helped by cost cuts and less aggressive competition.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16 percent from a year ago to 126 million euros ($174 million), ahead of the 122 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Shares in the company rose after the results and were up 3.5 percent at 20.85 euros by 0740 GMT.

Elisa repeated it expects its full-year EBITDA to be flat or slightly higher compared with 2013, guidance which analysts said could be lifted later this year.

“We see room for (an) EBITDA guidance upgrade post-Q2 report,” Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies said in a note.

Elisa chief executive Veli-Matti Mattila said he was satisfied with the results given the weak Finnish economy.

Mobile churn - the rate at which customers’ change operators - decreased to 17.2 percent from 17.6 in the previous quarter, while the number of subscriptions increased by 21,400, it said.

$1 = 0.7231 Euros Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.