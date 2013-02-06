FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elisa misses expectations as recession hits Nordic telecoms
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 6, 2013 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Elisa misses expectations as recession hits Nordic telecoms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom operator Elisa reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results as Europe’s recession made consumers and business clients wary of spending.

Elisa reported fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 124 million euros ($168 million), missing the market’s average forecast of 131 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Telecoms companies in Europe have been struggling with slower growth and tough competition. Nordic firms had initially resisted such trends, but both Sweden’s Tele2 and TeliaSonera AB have also reported weak results for the fourth quarter. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.