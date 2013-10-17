FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elisa profit improves as price competition eases
October 17, 2013 / 5:43 AM / in 4 years

Elisa profit improves as price competition eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom operator Elisa reported a slight improvement in third-quarter profit after price competition eased among wireless service providers.

Quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 3 percent from a year earlier to 138 million euros ($186.18 million), in line with the market’s forecast in a Reuters poll.

“The uncertainty in the general economic situation could still be seen in the cautiousness of companies and consumers, but the most aggressive price campaigns seen at the beginning of the year did not continue as intensively,” Chief Executive Veli-Matti Mattila said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Cowell)

