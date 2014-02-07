FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cost cuts boost Elisa's adjusted profit
February 7, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Cost cuts boost Elisa's adjusted profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom operator Elisa reported a slight rise in quarterly profit as cost cuts helped to offset the impact of tough price competition.

Elisa’s quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, rose to 134 million euros ($182 million) from 124 million a year earlier. That was in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll.

The company said it expected full-year 2014 EBITDA, excluding items, to be at the same level or higher than in 2013. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

