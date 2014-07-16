Elisa Q2 profit just short of expectations

HELSINKI, July 16 (Reuters) - Finnish telecoms operator Elisa’s second-quarter comparable profit rose to 127 million euros, but came in slightly below analyst expectations of 129 million, as it lost 4,800 mobile customers in the quarter.

In the same quarter a year ago, Elisa’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 122 million euros.

The company kept its guidance of full-year results to be at the same level as last year, or slightly higher. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)