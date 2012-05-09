S.Africa coal miner sets up marketing jv with Trasteel

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - South African coal miner Strategic Natural Resources Plc (SNR) has formed a joint venture marketing company to sell its anthracite coal with Swiss-based trader Trasteel, SNR said on Wednesday.

The joint venture, EliTra, will be owned in equal parts by Trasteel and SNR’s 74 percent-owned subsidiary Elitheni Coal Ltd.

EliTra, which has sold its first cargo of anthracite to a major Brazilian importer for delivery in December, will focus on the Brazilian and Indian markets, SNR said.

The anthracite to be sold by EliTra will form part of the 2 million tonnes of coal under the current Trasteel-SNR offtake agreement.

SNR said it can achieve a higher price for its anthracite than it would have by selling it as thermal coal under the current offtake deal with Trasteel.

Because of this readjustment, the partners have agreed to reschedule coal shipments to the latter part of this year, instead of starting this summer.

Aside from its anthracite, SNR will continue to market 5,500 kc/kg thermal coal as part of the Trasteel deal.