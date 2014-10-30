Elizabeth Arden posts third straight quarterly loss

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Beauty products maker Elizabeth Arden Inc posted a quarterly loss for the third time in a row as sales fell by more than a fifth.

The net loss attributable to shareholders was $25.4 million, or $1.54 per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, down from a net profit of $1.7 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 21.3 percent to $270.4 million hurt in part by lower sales of celebrity fragrances. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Tresa Sherin Morera)