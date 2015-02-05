Elizabeth Arden quarterly revenue falls 20 pct

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Beauty products maker Elizabeth Arden Inc reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly revenue due partly to a decline in the popularity of its celebrity fragrances.

Net loss attributable to Elizabeth Arden’s shareholders was $56.8 million, or $1.90 per share, for the second quarter ended Dec. 31, versus a profit of $35.0 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 28 cents per share.

Net sales fell to $333.6 million from $418.1 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)