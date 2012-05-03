FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Elizabeth Arden's sales miss on N.America weakness
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Elizabeth Arden's sales miss on N.America weakness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Elizabeth Arden Inc’s third-quarter sales missed Wall Street forecasts as an overseas sales gain of 6.3 percent was not enough to make up for a more modest 1.7 percent pace in North America.

Arden, which sells Prevage anti-aging creams and celebrity fragrances by stars including Britney Spears, reported a better-than-expected profit, but lowered the high end of its sales forecast for fiscal 2012.

KEY POINTS

Q3 2012 Estimate* Q3 2011

Net sales * $239.3 mln $243.4 mln $231.3 mln

Net income $2.2 mln -- ($3.3 mln)

EPS $0.07 $0.04 ($0.12)

- Raises the bottom end of fiscal 2012 EPS forecast range by 5 cents to $1.95 to $2.00, but lowered the high end of its sales growth range by half a percentage point to 5 percent to 5.5 percent from a range of 5 percent to 6 percent.

- Expects fourth-quarter net sales to range between $261 million and $267 million, or increase 2.9 percent to 5.2 percent.

MARKET REACTION

Elizabeth Arden shares were down 1.4 percent at $38.01 at midday on Thursday.

BACKGROUND

- Elizabeth Arden’s products are marketed to a variety of shoppers, from those buying fragrances at Wal-Mart Stores Inc to others who want to buy pricier Prevage anti-aging creams at department store chains such as Macy’s Inc.

Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

