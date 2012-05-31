FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2012 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

Elizabeth Arden buys fragrance licenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Elizabeth Arden Inc said on Thursday it has bought the licenses for the Ed Hardy, True Religion and BCBGMAXAZRIA fragrance brands from New Wave Fragrances.

The company, which did not disclose the terms of the deal, said the license would lift earnings in fiscal 2013, but added it would have “minimal impact” on results for the year ending June 30, 2012.

The company reaffirmed its forecast of net sales growth of 5 percent to 5.5 percent for the current fiscal year and net income per diluted share of $1.95 to $2.00.

Elizabeth Arden makes celebrity fragrance for Britney Spears, Elizabeth Taylor and Taylor Swift, among others and the designer fragrance for brands such as Juicy Couture and John Varvatos.

