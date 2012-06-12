FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elizabeth Arden buys Bieber, Minaj licenses
June 12, 2012 / 1:38 PM / in 5 years

Elizabeth Arden buys Bieber, Minaj licenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Elizabeth Arden Inc has bought
the global licenses to fragrances by entertainers Justin Bieber
and Nicki Minaj, adding to a roster of celebrity brands that
already includes Britney Spears and Mariah Carey.	
    The beauty company, which acquired the licenses from Give
Back Brands for an undisclosed sum, said the new brands will
start contributing to its profit in the first half of its fiscal
2013, which begins in July.	
    The company reaffirmed its forecast of net sales growth of 5
percent to 5.5 percent for the current fiscal year and net
income per diluted share of $1.95 to $2.00.	
    Last week, the beauty company, whose main competitors
include Coty Inc and Estée Lauder Cos Inc bought the
licenses for the Ed Hardy, True Religion and BCBGMAXAZRIA
fragrance brands from New Wave Fragrances.

