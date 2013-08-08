FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 11:17 AM / in 4 years

Elizabeth Arden posts fourth-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Elizabeth Arden Inc on Thursday reported a quarterly loss to end what the cosmetics maker called a “transitional year” as it makes over its namesake brand.

The company lost $5 million, or 17 cents per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $3.6 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share, which exclude items such as costs related to its brand repositioning, fell to 10 cents from 28 cents.

Elizabeth Arden, known for its namesake cosmetics brand that started more than 100 years ago, also sells celebrity fragrances from Britney Spears, Elizabeth Taylor, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

