FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elizabeth Arden beats estimates as new fragrances fuel sales
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 12:36 PM / 5 years ago

Elizabeth Arden beats estimates as new fragrances fuel sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Elizabeth Arden Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results as more consumers were drawn to its new fragrances, allowing the cosmetics maker to maintain its full-year sales forecast.

The company, which owns fragrance licenses for fashion brands True Religion Apparel Inc and BCBGMAXAZRIA, as well as hip-hop star Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber, has been trying to make its namesake brand more upscale, develop its business overseas and line up more celebrity fragrances.

Net sales rose 13.5 percent to $344.5 million, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, beating the average Wall Street estimate of $336.3 million. Sales in North America rose 20 percent.

Net income fell to $2.2 million, or 7 cents per share, from $9.2 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents per share. Analysts were looking for earnings of 42 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Elizabeth Arden shares closed at $47.51 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.