Ellie Mae said to be exploring sale - Bloomberg
#Market News
August 8, 2013

Ellie Mae said to be exploring sale - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ellie Mae Inc, whose software is used by mortgage professionals, is exploring a sale and has interviewed banks to manage the process, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $820 million, closed 13 percent up at $30.98 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company is expected to start soliciting bids in the next two months, the financial newswire said, citing two people. ()

Ellie Mae reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit last week as it added more customers, and raised its full-year forecast.

The company, whose shares have risen about 37 percent in last six months, has benefited from a rebounding U.S. housing market as record low interest and mortgage rates and high rents prompt more people to buy houses.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
