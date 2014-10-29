FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ellies Holdings says agreed to rescheduled debt terms with primary lender
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ellies Holdings says agreed to rescheduled debt terms with primary lender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Ellies Holdings Ltd

* Agreed to rescheduled debt terms and conditions with its primary lender, Standard Bank Of South Africa Limited

* Will proceed with a capital raising by way of a general issue of shares for cash in order to reduce its gearing

* Will issue 45 000 000 ellies ordinary shares at 110 cents per share to client funds managed by mazi capital proprietary for settlement by no later than thursday, nov 6

* To undertake fully underwritten rights offer, offering shareholders 30 new shares at 110 cents per share for every 100 shares held to raise about r115 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
