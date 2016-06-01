FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Elliott hires Houlihan Lokey's Sorbello to join activist team-email
June 1, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Elliott hires Houlihan Lokey's Sorbello to join activist team-email

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Elliott Management, the $27 billion hedge fund, has hired a Houlihan Lokey banker as part of its activist team, as the group expands its reach across a broad range of sectors.

Geoffrey Sorbello, a Houlihan director who specializes in shareholder activism, contested M&A and proxy contests, joined New York-based Elliott on Tuesday, according to an email seen by Reuters.

Elliott declined to comment. A Houlihan spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

