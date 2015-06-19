Elliott says Cheil-Samsung C&T merger is for Samsung Group succession

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - The proposed $8 billion merger between two Samsung Group companies is intended to facilitate a successful power transfer within the founder Lee family, a lawyer for U.S. hedge fund Elliott said on Friday.

At a hearing for Elliott’s two injunction requests with a South Korean court to block the deal, a lawyer representing the U.S. fund said there was little synergy in combining Samsung C&T Corp and Cheil Industries Inc and that the offer was unfair for Samsung C&T shareholders like Elliott.