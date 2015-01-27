FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Elma Electronic FY 2014 revenue rises to 118.1 mln Swiss francs
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
January 27, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Elma Electronic FY 2014 revenue rises to 118.1 mln Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Elma Electronic AG :

* Posted in FY 2014 total revenue of 118.1 million Swiss francs ($131 million) (previous year: 113.0 million Swiss francs), what represents growth of 4.5 percent; adjusted for currency translation effects, revenue increased by 4.7 percent

* In FY order income rose by 1.6 percent to 122.6 million Swiss francs (previous year: 120.7 million Swiss francs); adjusted for currency translation effects the increase was 1.8 percent

* Expects year-on-year a significant increase in EBIT as well as in net profit for the business year 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1y1UCej Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9036 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.