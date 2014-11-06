FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor Q3 sales up 18.5 pct to 54.7 mln euros
November 6, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor Q3 sales up 18.5 pct to 54.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Elmos Semiconductor AG :

* Said on Wednesday with respect to three-month period, sales gained 18.5 pct in third quarter of 2014 to reach 54.7 million euros (Q3 2013: 46.2 million euros)

* Said Q3 gross profit climbed disproportionately by 25.9 pct to 25.0 million euros (Q3 2013: 19.9 million euros)

* Said Q3 EBIT also showed disproportionate growth of 63.7 pct to 6.1 million euros (Q3 2013: 3.7 million euros)

* Said it raised its forecast for full year in Aug. 2014 and now confirms it

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

