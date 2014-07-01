El Nino likely in next few months - Australian Bureau of Meteorology

SYDNEY, July 1 (Reuters) - Pacific Ocean surface temperatures are at levels associated with a weak El Nino but the threshold for the weather event has not yet been breached, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said on Tuesday.

While temperatures remain elevated and trade winds have re-emerged, typical with an El Nino, waters below the surface have cooled, the BOM said.

Despite the mixed picture, the Bureau continues to indicate that El Nino is likely to develop by spring 2014. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)