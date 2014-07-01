FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
El Nino likely in next few months - Australian Bureau of Meteorology
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 1, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

El Nino likely in next few months - Australian Bureau of Meteorology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 1 (Reuters) - Pacific Ocean surface temperatures are at levels associated with a weak El Nino but the threshold for the weather event has not yet been breached, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said on Tuesday.

While temperatures remain elevated and trade winds have re-emerged, typical with an El Nino, waters below the surface have cooled, the BOM said.

Despite the mixed picture, the Bureau continues to indicate that El Nino is likely to develop by spring 2014. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.