Expedia sells eLong stake to Ctrip, others for $671 mln
May 22, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

Expedia sells eLong stake to Ctrip, others for $671 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Expedia Inc said it sold its entire stake in Chinese online travel company eLong Inc to rival Ctrip.com International Ltd and others for about $671 million.

Elong’s U.S.-listed shares rose 31 percent to a near four-year high of $27 in premarket trading on Friday.

Expedia had raised its stake in eLong to 62.4 percent in 2011 to expand in the growing Chinese travel market. The company first acquired a 30 percent stake in 2004.

Separately, Ctrip, one of China’s largest travel sites, said it had bought a 37.6 percent stake in eLong for about $400 million.

Expedia’s statement did not explain why it was exiting eLong.

U.S.-based Expedia was not available for comment outside business hours.

The company said it had agreed to cooperate with Ctrip on “certain travel product offerings for specified geographic markets” as part of the deal.

Keystone Lodging Holdings Ltd, Plateno Group Ltd and Luxuriant Holdings Ltd were the other companies that bought the eLong stake. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

