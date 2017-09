Oct 24 (Reuters) - Elos AB :

* Says Johannes Lind-Widestam will become president and CEO of the company as Göran Brorsson has decided to step down as of Jan. 31, 2015

* Says Johannes Lind-Widestam will join Elos from Assa Oem AB, where he is president