BRIEF-Elos Q3 order booking increased to SEK 95.9 million
October 24, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Elos Q3 order booking increased to SEK 95.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Elos AB :

* Says Q3 order booking from continued operations 95.9 million Swedish crowns versus 87.3 million crowns

* Says Q3 EBITDA from continuing operation 15.5 million crowns versus 12.2 million crowns

* Says Q3 operating profit from continuing operations 7.1 million crowns versus 3.4 million crowns

* Says growth trend remains positive since order bookings to date this year show an increase of 7.7 pct

* Sees growth trend to generate higher deliveries in the fourth quarter and early 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

