FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Majority of El Paso holders OK Kinder Morgan deal
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 9, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 6 years

Majority of El Paso holders OK Kinder Morgan deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Shareholders of El Paso Corp voted on Friday to approve the pipeline company’s roughly $23 billion acquisition by rival Kinder Morgan Inc despite a recent court ruling in which a Delaware judge criticized some of the deal’s participants.

A majority of shareholders approved the deal to combine the two largest natural gas pipeline operators in North America, after El Paso delayed a vote originally scheduled for March 6. The meeting at a downtown Houston hotel was disrupted several times by shareholders who shouted their objections to the deal.

Delaware chancery court Judge Leo Strine refused to block the sale in a Feb. 29 ruling, but said that some of the behavior that led to the deal was disturbing.

A group of shareholders had sued to stop the Kinder-El Paso deal, arguing that El Paso’s adviser Goldman Sachs Group Inc and El Paso Chief Executive Douglas Foshee both had interests in holding down the price for the company.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.