May 1, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

Kinder Morgan wins U.S. approval to buy El Paso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc has won U.S. approval to buy El Paso Corp on the condition that it sells three U.S. natural gas pipelines, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

Kinder Morgan, which owns more than 38,000 miles of pipelines, had announced in October that it would buy El Paso.

The FTC said that it would require divestitures in and around Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and Utah.

Kinder Morgan said in March that it had reached agreement with the FTC to sell Kinder Morgan Interstate Gas Transmission, Trailblazer Pipeline Co, its Casper-Douglas natural gas processing and West Frenchie Draw treating facilities in Wyoming, and its 50 percent interest in the Rockies Express Pipeline.

