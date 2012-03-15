Kinder Morgan to sell some assets for El Paso buy

March 15 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc said on Thursday it reached a verbal agremement with U.S. regulators to sell some of Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP’s pipeline assets in order to win approval for its planned purchase of El Paso Corp.

Under the agreement, Kinder Morgan said it would sell Kinder Morgan Interstate Gas Transmission, Trailblazer Pipeline Co, its Casper-Douglas natural gas processing and West Frenchie Draw treating facilities in Wyoming, and its 50 percent interest in the Rockies Express Pipeline.

The purchase of El Paso is expected to close in mid- to late May, the company said.