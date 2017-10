May 24 (Reuters) - El Paso Corp said holders of 78 percent of its shares voted to receive stock and share warrants in the pipeline company’s acquisition by rival Kinder Morgan Inc for $23 billion.

Under the deal, El Paso shareholders will get 0.9635 a share of Kinder Morgan Class P stock and 0.640 of a warrant to purchase one share of Kinder Morgan Class P common stock.

The merger is expected to be effective on May 25.