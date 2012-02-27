FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Elpida to file for bankruptcy protection -media
February 27, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 6 years ago

REFILE-Elpida to file for bankruptcy protection -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Elpida Memory Inc plans to file for bankruptcy protection from creditors, public broadcaster NHK and the Nikkei business daily’s website said on Monday, following stalled negotiations with lenders about extending more aid to the world’s No.3 maker of DRAM chips.

Japan’s sole maker of dynamic random-access memory chips, used most commonly in personal computers, has been hobbled by weak prices after an explosion in demand for Apple Inc’s iPad, which is much less reliant on DRAM chips than conventional PCs.

The Nikkei said Elpida would file for bankruptcy as early as Monday, with debt of 480 billion yen ($5.95 billion) as of end-2011.

