FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japanese chipmaker Elpida to file for bankruptcy protection -exec
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 6 years

Japanese chipmaker Elpida to file for bankruptcy protection -exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Struggling Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc plans to file for bankruptcy protection on Monday, a company executive said, following stalled negotiations with lenders.

Japan’s sole maker of dynamic random-access memory chips, used most commonly in personal computers, has been crippled by weak prices and heavy capital expenditure to keep pace with rivals Samsung Electronics Co and Hynix Semiconductor Inc.

The executive, who declined to be named, said that Elpida CEO Yukio Sakamoto plans to hold a news conference at 6.30 p.m. (0930 GMT).

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.