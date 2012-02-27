Japanese chipmaker Elpida to file for bankruptcy protection -exec

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Struggling Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc plans to file for bankruptcy protection on Monday, a company executive said, following stalled negotiations with lenders.

Japan’s sole maker of dynamic random-access memory chips, used most commonly in personal computers, has been crippled by weak prices and heavy capital expenditure to keep pace with rivals Samsung Electronics Co and Hynix Semiconductor Inc.

The executive, who declined to be named, said that Elpida CEO Yukio Sakamoto plans to hold a news conference at 6.30 p.m. (0930 GMT).