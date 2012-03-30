FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SK hynix says submitted bid interest for Japan's Elpida
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2012 / 6:35 AM / in 6 years

SK hynix says submitted bid interest for Japan's Elpida

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 30 (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK hynix said on Friday it had submitted bid interest for Japan’s Elpida Memory Inc in a potential deal that could create a stronger challenger to sector leader Samsung Electronics Co.

“We’ve submitted our interest today, which is the initial bid deadline, and plan to decide whether to make a formal bid after thorough due diligence,” SK hynix said in a statement to the Korean stock exchange.

The move comes just after the firm officially launched as SK hynix this week following a takeover of a majority stake in Hynix by cash-rich SK Telecom Co.

Hynix’s chief executive said earlier this month it was not interested in Elpida.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.