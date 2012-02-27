Japan trade min: Hopes to keep DRAM production in Japan

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japan Trade and Industry Minister Yukio Edano said on Monday that he hoped the rehabilitation process for Elpida Memory Inc, which filed for bankruptcy protection, will provide a way that allows domestic DRAM chip production to continue.

Elpida filed for bankruptcy protection earlier on Monday potentially lowering the curtain on Japan in a PC memory chip business it once dominated as talks stalled on a possible rescue by domestic lenders and would-be overseas equity partners.

Elpida could owe the government as much as 28 billion yen ($347 million) in public funds, but the chipmaker’s troubles will not create an additional public burden, Edano said.