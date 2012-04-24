FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SK hynix, Toshiba held early talks on joint Elpida bid -source
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 2:50 AM / 5 years ago

SK hynix, Toshiba held early talks on joint Elpida bid -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - SK hynix was approached by Toshiba Corp to make a joint bid for troubled Elpida Memory Inc and the two firms held initial talks, but failed to proceed into more serious discussions, a source close to SK hynix said on Tuesday.

The source declined to elaborate on why the discussions collapsed. SK hynix declined to comment.

Other sources told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that Toshiba was no longer bidding for Elpida, leaving three foreign firms including SK hynix and Micron Technology in the race to take over the company.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.