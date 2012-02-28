FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Elpida to draw up rehab plan in 6 weeks - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 7:15 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Elpida to draw up rehab plan in 6 weeks - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc , which filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, intends to draw up a rehabilitation plan within six weeks, the Nikkei reported.

In comparison, Japan Airlines Corp and Willcom Inc had submitted their rehabilitation plans eight months after filing for bankruptcy protection, the business daily said.

Elpida, which manufactures dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, filed for protection from creditors on Monday with $5.6 billion in debt, after potential partners failed to come through to rescue the cash-strapped chipmaker.

The company hopes to get back on its feet quickly by deciding on a sponsor firm by mid-April, but might face problems as it filed for bankruptcy without consulting key lenders first, the Nikkei said.

The rehabilitation plan is to include specifics such as the percentage of debt the company will repay. Yukio Sakamoto is to stay on as president if key creditors approve, the daily said.

Elpida had been in talks on a capital and business partnership with Micron Technology Inc since the end of last year, and the US chipmaker is seen as the leading candidate to sponsor Elpida’s rehabilitation, the Nikkei said.

Elpida has been discussing a sale of its sole domestic production unit in Hiroshima Prefecture to US semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries Inc, the Nikkei said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.