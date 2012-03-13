FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED- Elpida chooses Nomura as adviser to seek new investor -sources
March 13, 2012 / 9:30 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED- Elpida chooses Nomura as adviser to seek new investor -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say “six weeks” instead of “six months”)

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Elpida Memory Inc , which filed for bankruptcy last month, chose Nomura Securities as financial adviser for its search for a new investor to fund the company’s revival, sources told Reuters.

Elpida Chief Executive Yukio Sakamoto has said that the company would draw up a rehabilitation plan within six weeks. The company is expected to name a new investor in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

