FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elpida says submitted restructuring plan to Tokyo court
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Elpida says submitted restructuring plan to Tokyo court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Elpida Memory, which failed earlier this year, said on Tuesday it had submitted a restructuring plan to the Tokyo District Court, as expected following its agreement to be bought by U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc.

Micron said in July it would buy Elpida for about $750 million in cash, propelling the U.S. company to second place in the global dynamic random access (DRAM) market after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Elpida, Japan’s last remaining DRAM chipmaker and a supplier to Apple Inc, was driven into bankruptcy in February amid tough market conditions and stiff global competition.

A group of Elpida bondholders presented a rival plan this month to the Tokyo District Court that included a 30 billion yen ($378 million) loan, adding pressure on Micron to raise its bid.

The bondholders said Elpida was worth more than 300 billion yen, compared with the 60 billion yen Micron offered for the chipmaker’s equity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.