Micron likely winner in bidding for Japan's Elpida-NHK
May 4, 2012

Micron likely winner in bidding for Japan's Elpida-NHK

Reuters Staff

TOKYO, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Micron Technology is the likely winner in the bidding for failed Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

NHK, without citing sources, said Micron had offered around 200 billion yen ($2.5 billion) and pledged to keep the company’s main Hiroshima plant and employees.

South Korea’s SK Hynix said earlier on Friday that it had dropped out of the race to buy Elpida. TPG Capital LP and China’s Hony Capital had intended to place a joint bid for Elpida in the final bidding round, sources told Reuters previously.

Elpida filed for bankruptcy protection in February with 448 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in liabilities.

