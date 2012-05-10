FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elpida: Micron in talks on possible investment
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Elpida: Micron in talks on possible investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Elpida Memory Inc said on Thursday that it is in talks with Micron Technology on a possible investment in the Japanese chipmaker, which has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Elpida said in a statement that Micron Technology had won the right to negotiate to buy the company. The announcement confirmed what a source with direct knowledge of the deal had told Reuters early this week.

Elpida, which also makes chips used in smartphones and tablets, has been searching for an investor to sponsor its restructuring after filing for bankruptcy protection in February with 448 billion yen ($5.63 billion) in liabilities.

