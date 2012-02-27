FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elpida says concrete offers had been expected on Monday
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 10:40 AM / 6 years ago

Elpida says concrete offers had been expected on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Elpida Memory , which filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, said it had been expecting concrete offers to come through during the day but they failed to materialise.

Elpida President Yukio Sakamoto told a news conference that the company had expected concrete offers from potential partners, but when they did not appear the firm decided to file for bankruptcy.

Media reports in recent weeks said Elpida was in talks with Micron Technology and its Taiwanese partner Nanya Technology on a possible equity tie-up.

Sources familiar with the matter also said this month that several large Japanese chipmakers were in talks about consolidating their struggling system chip operations with government backing in a scheme including U.S.-based GlobalFoundries and that could also involve Elpida.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.