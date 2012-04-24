FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deadline for Elpida bids to be extended by one week -Nikkei
April 24, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Deadline for Elpida bids to be extended by one week -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - A deadline for the submission of second-round bids for bankrupt Japanese chip maker Elpida Memory has been extended by about one week from the planned date of April 27, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

Asset evaluations and information exchange with potential bidders were taking more time than expected, the paper said.

Sources have said that Toshiba Corp is no longer bidding for Elpida Memory, leaving a handful of foreign firms including SK hynix and Micron Technology in the race to take over the company.

