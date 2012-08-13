FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elpida bondholders to submit competing reconstruction plan-Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 5 years ago

Elpida bondholders to submit competing reconstruction plan-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Elpida Memory Inc’s bondholders plan to float their own business reconstruction plan for the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker as early as Tuesday, the Nikkei business daily reported.

A group of bondholders had in July said they would vote against Micron Technology Inc’s plan to acquire Elpida for about $750 million, saying it undervalued the company’s assets.

Overseas hedge funds and other bondholders will present the plan to the Tokyo District Court advocating a sponsor for Elpida other than Micron, the business daily said.

The bondholders, who contend Micron’s buyout plan lacks transparency, will push for adoption of their business rebuilding plan by drumming up support from creditors that are also protesting Micron’s plans for Elpida, Nikkei said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.