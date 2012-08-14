FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elpida bondholders offer $383 mln loan in alternative plan -source
August 14, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

Elpida bondholders offer $383 mln loan in alternative plan -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A group of Elpida bondholders is offering to provide a loan of 30 billion yen ($383 million) to Elpida Memory as part of an alternative restructuring plan that will be presented to the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Elpida, Japan’s last remaining player in the dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market, filed for bankruptcy protection in February.

A group of Elpida Memory bondholders opposed a plan last month by U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc to acquire the bankrupt chipmaker for $750 million, arguing it undervalues the company’s assets.

