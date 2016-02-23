FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schmauder quits ElringKlinger board over strategy
February 23, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Schmauder quits ElringKlinger board over strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier ElringKlinger board member Karl Schmauder has quit over differences of opinion with the rest of the board as to the company’s future organisation and strategy, Elringklinger said on Tuesday.

Schmauder was head of original equipment sales and new business areas. His responsibilities will be taken over by Chief Executive Stefan Wolf and Chief Operating Officer Theo Becker.

“Mr Schmauder has made valuable contributions to develop ElringKlinger from a gasket manufacturer to a globally leading technology group,” CEO Wolf said in a statement.

“There are situations in which differences of opinion can no longer be reconciled. In this case, it is in the interest and for the good of the company to set a clear course.”

ElringKlinger last month appointed a new finance chief, Thomas Jessulat. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)

