BRIEF-ElringKlinger buys U.S. car parts firm M&W
February 13, 2015 / 7:13 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ElringKlinger buys U.S. car parts firm M&W

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - ElringKlinger buys U.S. car parts firm M&W

* elringklinger group acquires us transmission component specialist m&w manufacturing

* Says agreement was closed on evening prior to this announcement

* Times amount of sales revenues budgeted for 2015 and includes assumption of financial liabilities totalling eur 4.5 million

* Says will implement further improvements with regard to costs and earnings

* Says target for m&w for fiscal 2015 is to generate sales revenue totalling between eur 33 and 34 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
