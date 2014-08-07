FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ElringKlinger affirms outlook after Q2 results
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
August 7, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ElringKlinger affirms outlook after Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - ElringKlinger AG : * Says group revenue rose 12.6% to EUR 333.5 (296.1) million in the second

quarter of 2014 * Says earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by a further 1.2% to

reach EUR 41.5 (41.0) million * Says net income after taxes and non-controlling interests increased by 8.8%

to EUR 28.5 (26.2) million * Says annual forecast confirmed, revenue and earnings growth expected in FY

2014 * Still sees 2014 EBIT of 160-165 million EUR * Reuters poll average for ElringKlinger Q2 sales was 327 million EUR, EBIT

42.7 million, net profit 28.6 million Source text for Eikon:

