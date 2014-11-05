FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ElringKlinger affirms 2014 aims as net profit jumps 44 pct
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ElringKlinger affirms 2014 aims as net profit jumps 44 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Elringklinger AG

* news: elringklinger sustains strong revenue and earnings growth in third quarter of 2014

* Q3 group sales revenue rose by 13.9% to eur 327.4

* Q3 earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) improved by 7.6% to eur 41.2 (38.3) million

* Net income after taxes and non-controlling interests grew at a faster rate than revenue in q3, up 44.0 percent to eur 32.4 million

* Annual forecast confirmed

* Revenue and earnings growth expected in fy 2014

* Full consolidation of elringklinger marusan corporation will additionally contribute around eur 25 million to group revenue

* Consolidation will have a dilutive effect on group ebit margin in 2014 (approx. -0.3 percentage points)

* Adjusted for non-recurring items, ebit is to rise to a level of eur 160 to 165 million

* Reuters poll average for elringklinger q3 sales was 318 million eur, ebit 41.8 million, net profit 28.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

