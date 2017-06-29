PARIS, June 29 Tethys Invest, an investment fund
of L'Oreal's largest investor, the Bettencourt-Meyers
family, said on Thursday it had bought a minority stake in
French private hospital group Elsan.
The investment, whose size was not disclosed, is part of the
family's plans to back developments in health, medical research
and life sciences, the statement said.
The family of Liliane Bettencourt, France's wealthiest
woman, has a 33 percent stake in French cosmetics group L'Oreal.
Tethys Invest, created in 2016 to diversify the investments
of the Bettencourt-Meyers family, is headed by Alexandre Benais,
a former Lazard banker.
It becomes Elsan's third-largest shareholder after CVC
Partners and Elsan's founders.
The investment was made as Elsan bought French competitor
MediPole Partenaires, creating a group with turnover of over 2
billion euros ($2.28 billion).
($1 = 0.8760 euros)
