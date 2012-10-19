FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
El Salvador Congress approves $800 million debt issue
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

El Salvador Congress approves $800 million debt issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - El Salvador’s Congress has approved an $800 million sovereign bond issue to enable the government to pay off early debt the country contracted in 2003.

Congress unanimously approved the planned bond issue late on Thursday to pay back 20-year Eurobond debt issued by the government of ex-president Francisco Flores in 2003.

That debt was issued with a put clause which would enable investors to redeem their bonds in January 2013. Local regulations require the government to be able to show it has the requisite funds to pay off the debt three months ahead of time.

Congress also agreed that if the sum to be redeemed early is less than $400 million, it can use the remainder to pay back short-term floating debt known as LETES.

The poor Central American country has a debt of $13.3 billion, equivalent to roughly 55 percent of gross domestic product, according to official data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.